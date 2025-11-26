default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Detroit.

Fellow wideout Matthew Golden (wrist) is listed as questionable, while Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) will be out for at least one more week. Dontayvion Wicks could get a lot of snaps as the No. 3 receiver alongside Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, especially if Golden is inactive again.

More News