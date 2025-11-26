Packers' Savion Williams: Won't play on Thanksgiving
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Detroit.
Fellow wideout Matthew Golden (wrist) is listed as questionable, while Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) will be out for at least one more week. Dontayvion Wicks could get a lot of snaps as the No. 3 receiver alongside Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, especially if Golden is inactive again.
