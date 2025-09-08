Williams caught one pass for two yards and returned two kicks for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

Williams -- a third-round pick in this year's NFL Draft -- played only three snaps on offense after missing a couple weeks of action with a hamstring injury, but he did get an opportunity to contribute on special teams in his professional debut. Williams could get more involved as the season wears on, but he will have his work cut out for him with quality depth in Green Bay's wide receiver room.