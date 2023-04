The Packers selected Clifford in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 149th overall.

Clifford started 46 games at Penn State and kept Will Levis -- a second-round selection in the 2023 draft -- on the bench. He is fearless in the pocket and has decent mobility, but he lacks arm strength, a factor that will likely limit him to a backup role throughout his NFL career. In the short term, he'll battle with Danny Etling for the second quarterback job in Green Bay.