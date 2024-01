Clifford completed the lone pass he threw for 37 yards in Sunday's 33-10 victory over the Vikings. He also had two carries for minus-2 yards.

Clifford entered Sunday's contest in place of Jordan Love with the Packers holding a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter, and he did make a mark in the box score with one long play and a couple kneel-downs. He remains the only quarterback on Green Bay's active roster other than Love.