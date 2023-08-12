Clifford completed 20 of 26 passes for 208 yards in Friday's 36-19 preseason victory over the Bengals. He threw a touchdown pass, was intercepted twice and added two carries for 27 yards.

The interceptions -- one of which was returned for a touchdown -- were hardly ideal, but the fifth-round rookie otherwise impressed in his first appearance as a professional, displaying good accuracy and making plays with both his arm and his feet. Clifford is not pushing Jordan Love for the starting quarterback job by any means, but Friday's showing all but locks him in as Green Bay's backup quarterback to kick off the 2023 campaign.