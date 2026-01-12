Rhyan (knee) suffered a bone bruise in his knee but doesn't have any ligament damage, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rhyan was listed with a knee injury on the injury report down the stretch, but that didn't stop him from starting seven of the Packers' last eight regular-season games, as well as the team's playoff loss to the Bears in the wild-card round. The pending unrestricted free agent's injury is unlikely to impact his market.