Packers' Shaneil Jenkins: Claimed by Packers
Jenkins was claimed by the Packers on Sunday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Jenkins has been with four NFL teams despite having never appeared in an NFL game. While he likely won't contribute for the Green Bay defense if he makes the team, Jenkins has a chance to earn his pay as a special teams asset.
