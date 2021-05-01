The Packers selected Jean-Charles in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 178th overall.

Green Bay continues to add to the defensive backfield with Jean-Charles coming in from Appalachian State. Jean-Charles earned second-team All-America honors as a redshirt senior with a whopping 17 pass breakups. He's old for a rookie prospect, turning 23 over the summer, and his 4.51 in the 40 is less than ideal for a boundary corner. However, his production at Appalachian State shows he has natural coverage ability with a penchant for finding the ball when it's in the air.