Jean-Charles (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's battle against Tennessee, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Jean-Charles hasn't played since Week 7, so Thursday will mark Green Bay's fourth straight game that he will miss. His continued absence will primarily impact the special-teams unit, as Jean-Charles has logged only three defensive snaps this season.
