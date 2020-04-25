Packers' Simon Stepaniak: Heading to Green Bay

The Packers selected Stepaniak (knee) in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 209th overall.

Green Bay double-tapped offensive line with its back-to-back picks in the sixth, nabbing Jake Hanson out of Oregon before adding Stepaniak. The Indiana product is coming off an ACL tear suffered in the Hoosiers' bowl game, so his NFL debut could be delayed. He was a two-year starter at Indiana and has the frame to hold up on the interior at 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds.