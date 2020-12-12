site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: packers-simon-stepaniak-out-for-week-14 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Packers' Simon Stepaniak: Out for Week 14
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stepaniak (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Stepaniak is still working back from the torn ACL he suffered in December of 2019 when he was playing for Indiana in college. The rookie sixth-round pick practiced in a limited fashion all week.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 44 min read
Chris Towers
• 27 min read