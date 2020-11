Stepaniak (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to be activated, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Stepaniak tore his ACL in late December 2019, and he's making progress in his recovery. The rookie sixth-round pick can start practicing this week, and the Packers have until Dec. 9 to evaluate him, at which point they can either activate him, waive him or place him on season-ending IR.