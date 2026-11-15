Moore (ankle) is listed as active Sunday versus the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Moore has spent the requisite four contests on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, and his activation from the list Saturday set him up for his first game action since Week 5. Prior to the stint on the sidelines, he had a bit role on offense (7-35-0 on 14 targets) while handling most of the return responsibilities. Expect Moore to serve behind fellow WRs Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in Week 10.