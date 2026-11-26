Moore returned three kickoffs for 48 yards and one punt for 11 yards Wednesday in a loss to the Rams.

Moore continued to serve as Green Bay's primary kick and punt returner, but he logged just one snap on offense. That limited usage as a receiver was even more concerning for his fantasy outlook given that star wideout Christian Watson couldn't play at all in the second half due to a concussion. Moore did notch 14 targets over his first five games, but since returning in Week 10 from a stint on IR, he's played just one offensive snap over two contests.