Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Moore will be the next man up at wide receiver after it was announced Jayden Reed (neck) will undergo season-ending surgery, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

With Reed out last Thursday night against the Falcons, Moore played 34 of 66 offensive snaps and ran 27 routes on Jordan Love's 55 dropbacks. Moore caught three of seven targets for 31 yards. He's expected to fight for scraps behind all three of Matthew Golden, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft in the pecking order for targets.