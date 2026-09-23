Moore caught 2 of 3 targets for six yards during Sunday's 20-17 overtime win versus the Jets.

Moore logged just four snaps in the 39-22 loss to the Vikings in Week 1, though it was a different story in Week 2, with the wideout appearing in 21 of the Packers' 59 offensive snaps against the Jets, finishing behind Christian Watson (53) and Matthew Golden (51). However, despite the increased workload, Moore didn't do anything meaningful for fantasy managers. That's not expected to change anytime soon, even if Watson or Golden aren't available at some point moving ahead.