Moore logged three catches on seven targets for 31 yards while adding 134 yards on five kickoff returns during the Packers' 35-14 loss to the Falcons on Thursday.

Moore has seen his playing time on offense steadily increase over the first three games of the regular season, and his 34 snaps on offense Thursday were third-most among wide receivers behind Matthew Golden (54) and Christian Watson (53). Not only were Moore's seven targets third-most among Green Bay wide receivers, they were also a career high for the 2022 second-rounder. The Packers' ground game has struggled due to injuries on the offensive line and the absence of Josh Jacobs (personal), which could mean a higher scoring floor for Moore and the rest of Green Bay's pass catchers.