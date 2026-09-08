Moore will operate as the Packers' primary retuner on both kicks and punts to open the regular season, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Moore inked a one-year deal with Green Bay in March, and he'll step in as the team's go-to option on both kicks and punts. The wide receiver notched 907 kickoff-return yards and 291 yards as a punt returner over 17 regular-season contests with San Francisco last year. Moore has combined to catch five of 10 targets for 87 yards over the last two campaigns, so he doesn't carry much fantasy value in 2026.