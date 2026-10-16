Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Moore was held out of practice all week due to an ankle injury that he picked up during the Packers' Week 5 win against the Bears. The injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's game, so Bo Melton, Kaleb Johnson and Matthew Golden figure to be the top candidates to take over return duties on kickoffs and punts. Moore's next opportunity to play is Week 7 against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 25.