Carpenter has been practicing as an interior linebacker ahead of the 2023 season, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Carpenter's move to interior linebacker has been underway for a while saying he's "been working there all offseason". As a 6-foot-3, 230-pound athlete, the 24-year-old may be better suited for his new role in 2023. As a safety during his rookie season last year, Carpenter logged just 16 snaps on defense while mostly operating as a special-teams option, which could change in his sophomore campaign.