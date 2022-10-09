Carpenter (abdomen) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants in London, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The rookie seventh-round pick made his NFL debut in last week's overtime win over the Patriots, playing six snaps on special teams. He picked up an abdominal injury coming out of that contest and was limited in practice throughout the week, but he'll be ready to go for the matchup with the Giants. Expect Carpenter to continue to see most of his opportunities on the Packers' coverage units.