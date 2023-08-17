Carpenter (back) is practicing Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Carpenter was unable to practice earlier in the week, but he's now fully healed and partaking in the team's joint practice with the Patriots ahead of their preseason game Saturday.
