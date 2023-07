Carpenter (undisclosed) was participating during Packers' camp Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Carpenter was placed on the active/NFI list on July 25 but has since had time to move past the issue. The 2022 seventh-round pick appeared in 14 games for Green Bay last season, primarily as a special teamer. Expect the 24-year-old to compete for a depth spot in the Packers' safety room with the departure of Adiran Amos ahead of the coming year.