Carpenter (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Carpenter was a limited participant during each practice session this week with an abdominal injury, leaving his Week 5 availability against the Giants in jeopardy. The rookie seventh-round pick amassed just six special-teams snaps in Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots, but Carpenter and Dallin Leavitt are candidates to see increased action in London this weekend if fellow safety Adrian Amos (concussion) is unable to gain medical clearance.