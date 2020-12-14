Austin caught both of his targets and finished with eight receiving yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions. He also returned one punt for two yards.

Austin saw his first action since signing with Green Bay in late November, and although he was on the field for just four of the 67 plays the Packers' offense ran, he was the primary option on a couple of them. The Packers figure to continue exploring ways to get Austin the ball, but don't expect a major increase in snaps or touches in the team's Week 15 matchup with the Panthers.