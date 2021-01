Austin caught one pass for seven yards and lost a fumble while returning a punt in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Austin's most notable impact on Sunday's game was a negative play, as his first-quarter fumble gave the Bears the ball on the Packers' 20-yard line. Despite the mishap, Austin figures to continue serving as both the Packers' punt returner and a gadget player on offense unless Tyler Ervin (foot) returns to action.