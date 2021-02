Austin recorded five receptions for 20 yards and returned three punts for 14 yards over four games with the Packers in 2020.

Austin spent the early portion of the season with the 49ers and did not join Green Bay until late November, so he did not have much of an opportunity to play anything other than a minor role. The eight-year veteran figures to get a look somewhere this summer, but it remains to be seen if that will be with the Packers or another squad.