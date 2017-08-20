Packers' Taysom Hill: Secures come-from-behind win
Hill completed 6-of-11 passes for 49 yards and had six carries for 38 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.
Hill played sparingly in the preseason opener, but he finished the third quarter and played all of the fourth Saturday, and he secured a win for the Packers by capping off a 65-yard drive late in the fourth quarter with a 23-yard touchdown scamper. Hill still sits fourth on the depth chart at his position, but he is pushing fellow quarterback Joe Callahan for the No. 3 spot.
