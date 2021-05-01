The Packers selected Slaton in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 173rd overall.

Slaton played offensive guard in high school, and his collegiate production was slowed by a leisurely transition to nose tackle. He racked up 3.5 sacks over his final two seasons at Florida, but was only a starter for the final year. The Packers likely consider Slaton a raw developmental prospect who won't contribute off the bat, but his tremendous strength and size (6-foot-4, 330 pounds) do foreshadow intriguing potential.