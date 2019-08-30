Packers' Teo Redding: Four catches in preseason finale
Redding had four receptions for 49 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.
Redding made an impact Thursday, but his opportunities were limited during the exhibition season, and he will likely find himself on the outside looking in when the Packers finalize their 53-man roster.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.
-
Our last mock before Labor Day weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft heading into a busy time...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Shepard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...