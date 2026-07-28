Packers' Thomas Yassmin: Signs with Green Bay

The Packers signed Yassmin to a one-year contract Tuesday.

The Australian from the University of Utah joined the NFL through the International Player Pathway program. He spent time with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2024 before joining the Chargers' practice squad in 2025. Yassmin has yet to appear in an NFL game, and advancement up the Packers' depth chart will be hard to come by due to the team's stellar tight end depth between Tucker Kraft (knee), Luke Musgrave (undisclosed) and Josh Whyle.