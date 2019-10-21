Boyle played the final two drives of Sunday's 42-24 victory over the Raiders and finished with three carries for negative-three yards.

Boyle saw action Sunday for the first time this season, but he was limited to three handoffs and three kneel-downs with the Packers well ahead on the scoreboard when he entered the game. Boyle is locked in as the backup behind starter Aaron Rodgers as the only other quarterback on the roster.