Packers' Tim Boyle: Closes out blowout
Boyle played the final two drives of Sunday's 42-24 victory over the Raiders and finished with three carries for negative-three yards.
Boyle saw action Sunday for the first time this season, but he was limited to three handoffs and three kneel-downs with the Packers well ahead on the scoreboard when he entered the game. Boyle is locked in as the backup behind starter Aaron Rodgers as the only other quarterback on the roster.
More News
-
Packers' Tim Boyle: Throws another touchdown•
-
Packers' Tim Boyle: Strong performance against Raiders•
-
Packers' Tim Boyle: Extensive reps in second exhibition•
-
Packers' Tim Boyle: Two scores in exhibition opener•
-
Packers' Tim Boyle: Back after short absence•
-
Packers' Tim Boyle: Misses practice Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...