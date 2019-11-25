Packers' Tim Boyle: Completes first career passes
Boyle played the final drive of Sunday's loss to the 49ers and completed 3-of-4 passes for 15 yards.
Boyle saw action a few weeks ago and was limited to kneel-downs in a blowout victory, but he got a chance to throw the ball Sunday with the Packers in the opposite position, and completed the first passes of his NFL career. Boyle remains the only other quarterback on the Packers' roster besides starter Aaron Rodgers.
