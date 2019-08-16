Boyle completed 12-of-21 passes for 107 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens. He threw a touchdown pass but also lost a fumble.

Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers was expected to make his preseason debut Thursday, but he ultimately did not play because of a back injury, which let DeShone Kizer start for the second week in a row. Kizer played just two series, and then Boyle got a chance to play into the fourth quarter. Boyle did lead the Packers on their only touchdown drive of the game, but it came in the second half against the players at the bottom of the Ravens' roster, so it's tough to take too much away from that. Boyle remains behind Kizer on the depth chart heading into preseason game No. 3, but he's still seemingly alive in the competition to open the season with the backup job behind Rodgers.