Packers' Tim Boyle: Extensive reps in second exhibition
Boyle completed 12-of-21 passes for 107 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens. He threw a touchdown pass but also lost a fumble.
Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers was expected to make his preseason debut Thursday, but he ultimately did not play because of a back injury, which let DeShone Kizer start for the second week in a row. Kizer played just two series, and then Boyle got a chance to play into the fourth quarter. Boyle did lead the Packers on their only touchdown drive of the game, but it came in the second half against the players at the bottom of the Ravens' roster, so it's tough to take too much away from that. Boyle remains behind Kizer on the depth chart heading into preseason game No. 3, but he's still seemingly alive in the competition to open the season with the backup job behind Rodgers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why I'm still drafting Andrew Luck
Heath Cummings isn't ready to throw in the towel on Andrew Luck.
-
Fade the preseason noise?
August is full of information, both good and bad, and preseason hype season can be difficult...
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
ADP review: Cardinals sinking?
Is it time to panic about the Cardinals' offense after another tough preseason performance?...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, and busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Green
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...