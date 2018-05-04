Packers' Tim Boyle: Lands contract with Green Bay

Boyle has signed a contract with the Packers.

Boyle was the signal caller for Eastern Kentucky in 2017, starting all 11 games and completing 201 of 327 passes for 2,134 yards and 11 touchdowns. Green Bay is presumably bringing him in to serve as an extra throwing arm during summer practices, so he's highly unlikely to push DeShone Kizer for the backup

