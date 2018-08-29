Boyle, an impressive surprise throughout the preseason, is expected to make the 53-man roster, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

The Packers offered Boyle a vote of confidence following the decision to ship Brett Hundley off to Seattle. Boyle's impressive preseason appears to have placed the league on notice with multiple reports surfacing suggesting that Boyle would be claimed off waivers should the Packers opt to waive the 23-year-old. With a surge of added value over the past month, Green Bay reportedly feels inclined to keep Boyle around for the time being.