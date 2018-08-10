Boyle completed 7-of-15 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's preseason opener.

Boyle's accuracy was not on point Thursday, but the bulk of the seven passes he completed were rather impressive, including perfect tosses on each of his scores. Boyle faces long odds to make the Packers' Week 1 roster given the experience of fellow reserve quarterbacks Brett Hundley and DeShone Kizer, but if he keeps playing like he did Thursday, there is a good chance a spot on the Packers' practice squad is reserved for him.

