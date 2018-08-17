Boyle completed four of seven passes for 37 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.

Boyle did not get the chance to throw as much as he did in the first exhibition contest when he put the ball in the air 15 times, as the Packers were already well ahead on the scoreboard when he entered the game. He certainly didn't hurt his chances of making the cut by any means, but he remains a long shot to do so.