Boyle spent all of 2018 on the Packers' roster but did not suit up for a game.

An impressive preseason earned Boyle, an undrafted free agent, a spot on the Packers' 53-man roster, but he was never activated for a regular-season game with fellow quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and DeShone Kizer suiting up for all 16 contests. Kizer did not show a lot in the two games he saw extended action in, so Boyle could give him a run for his money in 2019.