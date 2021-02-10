Boyle appeared in eight games in 2020 but did not attempt a pass. He officially recorded 13 carries for minus-9 yards.

Boyle spent the entire season as the backup behind Aaron Rodgers, but he was primarily a "human victory cigar," either handing the ball off or taking a knee on all but one of the plays he was on the field for. Boyle spent the last two seasons in Green Bay, and he could hang onto a roster spot while 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love continues his development. However, the Packers will no doubt be hoping Love secures the backup role in his second season, and it remains to be seen if the team will carry more than two signal-callers into the 2021 campaign.