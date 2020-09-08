Boyle is listed as the No. 2 quarterback on Green Bay's first unofficial depth chart of the season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Boyle kept ahead of rookie first-round pick Jordan Love throughout training camp, setting him up to reprise his role as Aaron Rodgers' backup to open a second straight season. The Packers no doubt intend to boost Love up the depth chart in the future as he continues his development, for the time being Boyle will handle the No. 2 role during Sunday's season opener in Minnesota.