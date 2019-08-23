Packers' Tim Boyle: Strong performance against Raiders
Boyle completed 16 of 25 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.
With the Packers holding out most of their starters, including Aaron Rodgers, Boyle got the start and led the offense on three consecutive scoring drives in the second quarter, firing TD passes to Trevor Davis and Jake Kumerow to cap the first two. The second-year QB didn't see a regular-season snap as a rookie, but he's completed 60.8 percent of his passes so far this preseason with a 5:0 TD:INT and Boyle could be pushing DeShone Kizer for Green Bay's No. 2 job.
