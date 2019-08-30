Boyle completed three of six passes for 18 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 27-20 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Boyle started at quarterback ahead of DeShone Kizer, but saw the offense falter with two punts to begin the game. After a fumble recovery from the defense, Boyle's third series commenced at the Chiefs' 29-yard line, enabling him to lead a touchdown drive capped by a two-yard toss to rookie Jake Sternberger. At that point, Boyle was withdrawn for Kizer, who finished 8-of-15 for 77 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Overall, Boyle's six touchdowns versus zero turnovers this preseason should surely help his case to serve as Aaron Rodgers' backup, but it remains to be seen whether the Packers will promote him over Kizer, who held the job last season.

