Packers' Tim Boyle: To see more snaps vs. Kansas City
Boyle is expected to get more snaps for Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With the Packers electing to have DeShone Kizer close out last week's loss to the Raiders, Boyle did not get a chance to play. Boyle is still not expected to make the team's final roster, but he should have plenty of chances to prove his worth Thursday.
