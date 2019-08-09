Packers' Tim Boyle: Two scores in exhibition opener
Boyle completed 3-of-5 passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's preseason opener.
Boyle was only on the field for 16 snaps, but he made the most of his opportunities, finding paydirt twice and demonstrating poise in the pocket. Fellow reserve quarterback DeShone Kizer played the entire first half Thursday -- and played relatively well also -- so not much changed with the backup situation behind Aaron Rodgers. Kizer is the favorite to land the No. 2 spot, but Boyle remains alive in the competition. At the least, his showing probably made it more difficult for the Packers to cut ties with him, and it would hardly be a surprise if the team kept three quarterbacks even if Kizer heads into Week 1 as the backup.
