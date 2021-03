The Packers will not tender Boyle, instead allowing him to hit free agency, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Boyle is currently a restricted free agent, so Green Bay's decision to let him hit the open market can be interpreted as a sign of the team's confidence in 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. Unless the Packers bring in another option under center, Love will now be the lone backup to Aaron Rodgers, while Boyle will look to secure a reserve role elsewhere.