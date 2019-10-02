Play

Williams was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Williams was waived by the Ravens on Tuesday and didn't make it through the waiver wire unclaimed. The 2017 third-round pick saw minimal playing time the past two weeks and had only two sacks during his two-plus seasons in Baltimore.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories