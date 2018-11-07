Brown (hip) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Brown sat out Sunday's loss to the Patriots due to a hip injury, but appears to have managed a full recovery. With cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) and safety Kentrell Brice (knee) both questionable for Green Bay's game against the Dolphins in Week 10, Brown could be in line for a slight uptick in defensive snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories