Packers' Tony Brown: Added to active roster
Brown was promoted to the active roster Saturday.
An additional roster spot opened for the Packers following Muhammad Wilkerson's (ankle) placement on injured reserve. It's unlikely that Brown will work his way into the rotation among the Green Bay secondary, but there's opportunity to make an impact on special teams.
