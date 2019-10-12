Brown (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

It looks like Brown will miss his second straight game, although he provided a glimmer of hope by elevating to a limited participant for Saturday's practice. The Packers top-three corners are all healthy, however, so Brown's absence won't have a major impact unless more injuries surface.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories